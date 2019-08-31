Faceter Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $18.94. Faceter has a total market cap of $380,379.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.86 or 0.04914947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

