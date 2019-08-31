Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Exelon stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Exelon has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,922,342,000 after purchasing an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after buying an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after buying an additional 255,204 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

