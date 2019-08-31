Ewen Crouch Acquires 5,000 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) insider Ewen Crouch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.28 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of A$91,400.00 ($64,822.70).

Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Ewen Crouch purchased 2,500 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$22.04 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of A$55,100.00 ($39,078.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Corporate Travel Management Ltd has a 1 year low of A$19.20 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of A$33.87 ($24.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

