EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $138,040.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $138,040.00 and approximately $4,837.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.25 or 0.04978251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

