Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EURN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euronav by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Euronav by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

