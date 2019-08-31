Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $739,156.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.01760168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064874 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,669,574 coins and its circulating supply is 164,640,161 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.