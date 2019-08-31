Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Equal has a total market cap of $392,594.00 and $80,181.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 787,525,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,411,481 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

