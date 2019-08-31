EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE EPR opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $147,094.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $147,172.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPR Properties by 225.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EPR Properties by 858.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in EPR Properties by 447.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 163,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

