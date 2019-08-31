eosDAC Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX and Gate.io. eosDAC has a market cap of $3.01 million and $146,312.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Bibox, DragonEX, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

