Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entertainment One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Entertainment One from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Entertainment One stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Entertainment One has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

