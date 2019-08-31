Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,369,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.17% of Entercom Communications worth $42,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Entercom Communications by 281.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 757,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,026.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,226,202 shares of company stock worth $7,120,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETM. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

