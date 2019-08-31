Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 6.4%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74, 274,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 215,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERII. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock valued at $746,307. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

