Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $571,664.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00054409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $104.49 million and $571,664.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 20,151,552 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.