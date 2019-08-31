Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,772. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

