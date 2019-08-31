Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. Eden has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00227645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01336940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091306 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021390 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

