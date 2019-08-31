Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.21

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 1075652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.
About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
