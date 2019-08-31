Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

LON:ECO opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.50 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 million and a P/E ratio of -43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.49.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

