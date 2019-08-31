Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
LON:ECO opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.50 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 million and a P/E ratio of -43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.49.
About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas
