ECC Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 84.2% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,967.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00150673 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,701.50 or 1.00607328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00036731 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

