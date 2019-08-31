EBCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $463.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $463.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00226266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091339 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021413 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,405,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.