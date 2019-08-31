EagleX Price Tops $0.0004 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. EagleX has a total market cap of $12,928.00 and $394.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.