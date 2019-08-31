Dynamic Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Dynamic has a total market cap of $505,247.00 and approximately $17,687.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,626.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.01762847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.02871055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00663380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00698877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00065369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00464421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009035 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,773,283 coins and its circulating supply is 14,773,284 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

