Dusk Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.03 or 0.04990114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,244,192 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

