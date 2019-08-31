Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.57-23.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.73 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.90-5.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. 3,517,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,952.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

