Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Dollar Tree worth $106,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,803,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. 3,517,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,739. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

