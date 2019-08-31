Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% to $27.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.52 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

DG remained flat at $$156.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $158.91.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a positive rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.90.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.