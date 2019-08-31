Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.