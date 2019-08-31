Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $412,081. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,052.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

