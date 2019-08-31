Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.82 ($34.68).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €23.58 ($27.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 52 week high of €30.50 ($35.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

