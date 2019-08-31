Deutsche eMark 1-Day Volume Tops $38.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $98,138.00 and $38.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

