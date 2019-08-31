Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,380 ($31.10) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,307.78 ($30.16).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,253.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,006 ($26.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

