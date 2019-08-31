Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.72, 248,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 304,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

