Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $192.83 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daily Journal by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 120.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

