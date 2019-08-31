Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $192.83 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.