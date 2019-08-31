CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 421,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,141 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

