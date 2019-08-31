CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $3,040,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,326. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

