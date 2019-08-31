CryptoSoul Reaches Market Cap of $34,384.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $34,384.00 and approximately $20,779.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00228587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01337217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,442,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,059,975 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

