Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,325.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $21,325.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.22 or 0.05031172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,567,747,134 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.