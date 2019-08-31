CryCash (CRC) Price Up 299.4% Over Last Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, CryCash has traded up 299.4% against the dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $295,107.00 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryCash

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

