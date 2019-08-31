Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Tops $0.0007

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $317,129.00 and approximately $4,719.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

