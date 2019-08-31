Critical Review: Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) & Moelis & Co (NASDAQ:MC)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Moelis & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 6.64 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Moelis & Co $885.84 million 2.26 $140.68 million $3.00 11.18

Moelis & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Moelis & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Co 15.56% 46.30% 19.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Moelis & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Moelis & Co pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Co has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Moelis & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Co 1 3 4 0 2.38

Moelis & Co has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Moelis & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Co is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Moelis & Co beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

