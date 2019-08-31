Critical Comparison: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (OTCMKTS:TSM)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TranSwitch does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TranSwitch and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 31.42% 19.37% 14.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.20 billion 6.47 $11.86 billion $2.24 19.03

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk and Volatility

TranSwitch has a beta of -5.62, suggesting that its share price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats TranSwitch on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

