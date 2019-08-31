Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an average rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,198 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,584,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

