Cred Hits Market Cap of $11.04 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx and Gate.io. Cred has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $1.01 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

