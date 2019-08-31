Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:CPA opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Copa has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $113.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

