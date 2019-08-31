Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Consol Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 333,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $446.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

