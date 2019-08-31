Connect Coin (XCON) Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Connect Coin has a market cap of $693,403.00 and approximately $4,244.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01347607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

