Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CMTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

