Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 7.8%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55, approximately 310,132 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 367,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

