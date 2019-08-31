Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Trading Up 5.3%

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.78, approximately 11,265 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Task Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

