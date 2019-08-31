ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $184.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00830364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006584 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,491,197,465 coins and its circulating supply is 11,450,155,638 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

