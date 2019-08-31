Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Civeo has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 3,543,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 821,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 783,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

